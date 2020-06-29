DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 572 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 20,737.

The county also reported one more death, bringing the total number of deaths to 353.

The additional death being reported was an Irving man in his 40s who had not been critically ill nor was he admitted to an area hospital, but he did have underlying high risk health conditions.

Today we have our highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, and this weekend for the first time, our weekend reporting numbers went up,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Normally our weekend reporting numbers go way down as some hospitals don’t report. Our numbers went from 571 to 611 COVID-19 cases in the hospital for Dallas County. Hopefully, this is because the hospitals have made it a point to increase accuracy of weekend reporting, but either way the numbers are of great concern.”

DCHHS said an increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County continues to be diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age.

Since June 1, more than half have been in this age group.

Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June. including house parties.

“Everyone should wear a mask 100 percent of the time when you’re around people outside your home,” Judge Jenkins said.

He went on to say the following in his written statement:

“Avoid unnecessary trips. Ask yourself if the trip is a desire or a necessity. Make lists when going to the grocery store so that you go shopping as little as possible and avoid in person activities such as dining and indoor exercise where you or others arc not wearing a mask 100 percent of the time.

We are seeing significant growth throughout Texas and here in North Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases, and if this trend does not reverse, it will have a very serious and negative impact on public health and our economy. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve #WearAMask #StayHomeSaveLives.”