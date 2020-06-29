McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At E. J. Wills Gastropub in McKinney, the staff is once again wearing masks.

“We have to roll with the punches,” said owner Joy Booth, who said she began asking employees to don them last week.

Starting Wednesday, a new executive order from Mayor George Fuller will for the first time require customers to wear them as well.

With Covid-19 cases climbing, most seem on board.

“If businesses want people to wear masks, I’m okay with that,” said customer, Brett Ruston.

“I think more people are willing to accept the masks now because they don’t want to see the economy brought to its knees again,” said Booth.

Viral videos of people lashing out in response to requests to wear a mask have businesses bracing for possible confrontations.

“To be honest, we do worry about that,” said Booth.

Some shops in town are asking nicely.

There are many who appear to prefer any mandate come from the government.

“I think it takes the burden off the business owners because then a guest cannot say our policy is more stringent than somewhere else,” said Booth.

“If I had a dollar for every business that said, ‘Please, please mandate masks,” said Mayor George Fuller, who said business owners have called and e-mailed him about it. “They’re concerned about the gatherings in their stores, but they’re afraid to say anything because they don’t want to lose customers. I’ve had many, many, many business contact me and ask us to take the lead.”

His decision, he says, was ultimately made with the public’s health and the economy in mind.

Under the order, people won’t be required to wear a mask while eating, drinking or sitting down to dine.

They’ll also be allowed to remove masks if it impedes in the performance of a service, such as a dental cleaning.