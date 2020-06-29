MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police have a person of interest in custody regarding a homicide that preceded a a carjacking.
Police said shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a carjacking in the 1600 block of N. U.S. 287 Frontage Road.
The victim reported a suspect took her vehicle at gunpoint and drove northbound on the service road.
The victim told police the suspect got out of a car in the parking lot right before the carjacking.
When officers checked on the abandoned vehicle they discovered a woman in the passenger’s seat who had apparently been shot to death.
Investigators checked a location in Fort Worth where the abandoned vehicle’s registration returned to and located the stolen vehicle.
Police said a motive and connection of the person of interest to the deceased woman is not yet clear.