PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano City Council is set to vote at an emergency meeting Tuesday on a proposed mask ordinance.

It is very similar to the executive order requiring masks that McKinney announced Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear when Plano’s ordinance would begin if passed.

Under the proposed ordinance, businesses that provide goods and services directly to the public would have to develop and implement a “Health and Safety Policy” that would require face coverings and social distancing.

Here is a look at Plano’s proposed ordinance

