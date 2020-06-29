NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Target shoppers can now order bakery items, dairy, produce, and fresh and frozen foods for in-store and curbside pickup.
The Target Corporation is adding some 750 fresh and frozen grocery items — in addition to thousands of non-perishable items already available — to its in-store and curbside pickup online services.
Online ordering has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales for the retailer were up more than 140% in the first quarter.
Officials with Target say the food options will be available in more than 400 stores by the end of the month and more than 1,500 stores by the holiday season.
Target had already planned to add the items to its same-day service… just later in the year. But there was a push to move the date up as the coronavirus crisis grew to a pandemic and online sales soared.
“During a time when even more people are looking for different ways to get the items they need, we’ll continue to invest in making Target the easiest and safest place to shop,” said Target COO John Mulligan.
The fresh and frozen items — which will include things like milk, bread, eggs, and ice cream — will be stored in temperature-controlled storage in the pickup area in the front of each store.
The service is free and there are no minimum order or membership requirements. Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members can also use their discounts on the grocery purchases.