McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Collin County’s Juvenile Probation department received notice that four juveniles and three of its detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Word of the first positive test in the facility, a detention officer, was received June 25. Since then, two more officers and four juveniles have come back with positive test results for the virus. All the cases were isolated in the facility’s short-term detention wing.

The four juveniles are now isolating in a separate detention wing within the facility, with individual housing units, and are being cared for by WellPath, the county’s contract medical provider for detention operations. Staff members who were infected are isolating at home. All parents of juveniles detained in the facility were notified.

Juvenile Probation Services and Collin County Health Care Services are setting up re-testing and screening of all juveniles and staff in the facility. Those who may have come in close contact with the infected juveniles and staff in the short-term wing have already been identified, tested and isolated from the rest of the facility.

Juvenile Probation has had safety protocols for staff and citizens in place since March, including screening of juveniles before admission into any probation or detention facility, and temperature checks for both kids and staff. Other CDC and the health department guidance to control the spread of the disease has included designated transition-pods for medical observation for all new juvenile residents; frequent washing of hands; routine disinfecting of workspace and public areas; using personal protective equipment for staff and the public; and, remote services delivery whenever possible.

