JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The millionaires club in North Texas has a new member.

Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed a resident in Burleson claimed a $1 million prize off a scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, purchased the $1,000,000 Golden Riches scratch ticket at Grapevine Beer
& Wine along West Northwest Highway in Grapevine.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

Golden Riches tickets cost $50. The win is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

The scratch game offers more than $200 million in total prizes with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.52.

