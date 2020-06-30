AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Capitol building in Austin amid demonstrations against police violence and racial injustice.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown was arrested and 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley was found already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges.
The agency said Brown was charged with several crimes including participating in a riot, criminal mischief-destruction of a public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer for actions during a May 30 demonstration.
Brown was not listed in Travis County Jail records Monday, and an attorney for him could not be immediately identified.
Berkley was charged with rioting for a June 22 “incident” that the department did not describe. Jail records state he is being held on a combined $11,000 bond for that charge and two others of obstruction or retaliation. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following the May 30 protest, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called in the National Guard to help guard the Capitol and reinforce state and local law enforcement officers.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)