FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Seven additional Fort Worth Public Library locations are now offering curbside service.

The new curbside option is available at the Central Library, East Berry, Meadowbrook (formerly eSkills), Northside, Riverside, Ella Mae Shamblee and Wedgwood locations

Seven other locations — Diamond Hill/Jarvis, East Regional, Northwest, Ridglea, Seminary South, Southwest Regional and Summerglen — are already reopened to offer limited walk-in service and curbside service

Customers are encouraged to use curbside service to pick up and return physical items, and also to take advantage of the digital library.

  • Items for curbside pickup must be reserved online in advance
  • Pickup is by appointment only

The curbside service is available from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to see the curbside service times and branch location addresses.

