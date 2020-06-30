Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating after officers found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound to her upper body inside a car on Monday.
It happened in the 200 block of W. Mason St.
Detectives said a dark colored SUV drove by the location and fired several shots toward the car that the victim and a witness had parked on the street.
The suspect then fled the area in the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-3460.