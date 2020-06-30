Arlington Police Seek Road Rage Suspect Who Shot Into Car With Child Inside, Injuring 2 AdultsArlington police are searching for a road rage suspect who shot into a car with a child in the backseat, injuring the adult driver and passenger. Katie Johnston reports.

24 minutes ago

North Texas Infant Who Left Yard Killed In Dog AttackAn infant was killed in Hunt County Monday morning after being attacked by a dog, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said. Katie Johnston reports.

48 minutes ago

Family Of Missing Texas Soldier Say Army Investigators Are 'Covering Up For Each Other'Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command is looking into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul play.

56 minutes ago