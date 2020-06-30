AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Workforce Commission had planned to reinstate unemployment benefit job search requirements next week — but that’s now on hold.

The work condition would have had out-of-work Texans providing proof that they were searching for work in order to continue getting an unemployment check. The requirement was set to kick in on July 6, but TWC officials say they won’t even revisit making searching mandatory until the end of July.

This means Texans receiving unemployment simply have to submit a request to be paid.

When the work search requirement is reinstated job seekers will have to prove they’ve done at least three searches each week. But meeting the requirements could mean doing a number of things including applying for a job, interviewing, or visiting an employer who has work available that you may be qualified for. Self-employed workers would have had to prove they took at least three steps to reopen their businesses.

The search requirement was paused months ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stay at home orders were issued and businesses were temporarily shutdown.

Anyone receiving unemployment benefits in Texas has to register at workintexas.com.

More than 2.3 million unemployment claims have been filed in the state since mid-March.