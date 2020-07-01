KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One suspect killed himself and another was arrested in Texas in connection to the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the Army said.

The news of the arrests comes after human remains were found roughly 30 miles from Fort Hood on Tuesday. The family said during a news conference Wednesday that the remains haven’t been identified but that “everything points to” the remains being the missing 20-year-old soldier.

The investigation into the disappearance of Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, led officials to the two suspects.

Army officials said law enforcement agencies were searching for the “military suspect” after he had left Fort Hood Tuesday evening.

The “junior Soldier” was eventually found in Killeen, Texas. However, as authorities tried to make contact with him, officials said the suspect took out a gun and shot himself. He was pronounced dead just after 1:15 a.m.

A “civilian suspect” was also arrested by the Texas Rangers in the investigation. Officials said this suspect “is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier” and that she’s in custody at the Bell County Jail. Officials have not said where she was found or how she is involved in the case.

The identities of the two suspects have not yet been released by officials.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” said Chris Grey, the spokesman for Army CID.

During an emotional news conference Wednesday morning, Guillen’s family said she was sexually harassed and claimed that it played a part in her going missing.

“They lied to our faces every single day that passed for more than two months. My sister was sexually harassed and no one cared. My sister is a human too. If this can happen to my sister it can happen to anyone else. She deserves justice!” said Vanessa’s sister, Lupe.

Fort Hood started an investigation into the sexual harassment claim on June 18. But the family’s attorney, Natalie Kahwam, said Guillen did not report the harassment to her superiors for fear of retaliation.