FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Hood’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program is under investigation by the U.S. Army Forces Command Inspector General team.
The team arrived in Fort Hood this week during the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen.
The IG was brought in at the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, according to a news release Wednesday.
The seven-member inspection team is focusing June 30 – July 3 on three objectives:
(1) Examining the SHARP program’s implementation at Fort Hood;
(2) Assessing whether the command climate is supportive of Soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault; and
(3) Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.
The inspection team will brief Fort Hood and Army Forces Command leaders upon completion of the inspection.