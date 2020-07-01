WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Internal Revenue Service is sticking with a July 15 deadline for Americans to submit their federal income tax, saying that it won’t further postpone the filing date. But if taxpayers aren’t ready to file by then, they can request an extension, which will give them until October 15 to get their returns to the tax agency.
Back in March the IRS had pushed Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 because of widespread “shelter-in-place” orders across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused millions of people to self-isolate and offices and businesses to close. That decision provided taxpayers with a three-month breather to both file and pay their taxes.
