ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Facebook and Twitter feeds will no longer show paid advertisements for Six Flags Over Texas.

The theme park announced it’s taking a temporary social media break starting Wednesday.

It’s a decision the company says, that strives to be “thoughtful and considerate of where we place our advertising dollars to ensure that we invest in platforms devoid of hate speech and harmful content.”

During its social media break, Six Flags will “reassess our internal policies and re-evaluate our external partners.”

The company also says it “expects our social media partners to transparently and consistently assess their content, holding themselves accountable for the need of impactful change to their platforms.”

A growing list of other American companies have also stalled all social media advertising globally for at least 30 days, starting July 1.

Coca-Cola CEO and Chairman James Quincey posted a brief statement on the company’s blog announcing its decision to stop ads on Facebook: “There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media. The Coca-Cola Company will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days. We will take this time to reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed. We also expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners.”

Also last week, Dockers, Levi’s and Verizon joined the escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

The decision announced Thursday by one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies is part of a boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit.”

The protest was spurred by last month’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Facebook says it is in talks with the boycott organizers in an effort to become a “force for good.”