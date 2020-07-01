DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect has been identified in the murder of a man who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight outside a restaurant in Dallas, police said.
Police said the incident happened on June 19 at around 10:30 p.m. after a fight broke out between two women in the parking lot of the Tepatitlan restaurant.
During the fight, a man hit one of the women and the shooting victim tried to intervene, police said.
Police said the victim was then shot by another man wearing a Texas Rangers jersey. The victim tried to run away but eventually collapsed in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead where he collapsed by Dallas Fire-Rescue. The victim’s name has not yet been released because he did not have any identification on him, police said.
The shooting suspect in the jersey was identified Wednesday as 27-year-old Juan Bravo a.k.a. “Fooly Bravo.” Police are currently searching for him as he is wanted for murder.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.283.4801.
