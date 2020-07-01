Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County is reporting over 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 606 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,950. It was just yesterday that 605 cases were reported in the county.
There were also three additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing that total to 231.
In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Tarrant County issued a face mask requirement that went into effect on Friday, June 26. The order is expected to last until at least August 3.
The ordinance requires face masks or coverings inside businesses throughout the county. Businesses who do not comply could face fines up to $1,000.