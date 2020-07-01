NORTH TEXAS ( CBSDFW.COM) – Signs are popping up on shops, as mask orders haven taken effect in both Dallas and Tarrant counties, as well as the cities of Denton, McKinney, Red Oak and Burleson.

“In the street, in the stores, like in the grocery store actually, almost everybody in Kroger was wearing a mask which I’ve never seen,” said Jason Cokes, who was shopping in McKinney Wednesday.

The city of Plano says 82% of the feedback it received on a proposed mask ordinance was positive.

But both Plano and Denton county leaders Tuesday voted down mask requirement, much to the mayor’s disappointment.

Plano City Council Votes Down Mask Mandate

“To me, it felt like a no brainer. It’s really not about taking freedom away in my mind. It’s about partnering with businesses to come up with a plan to stay safe and stay open,” said Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

At Arcade 92 in McKinney, a sign at the door displaying Mortal Kombat characters provides a reminder to customers to put theirs on. Several who showed up Tuesday were surprised by the new requirement.

“It’s a surprisingly divisive issue. So, we’ll see how it pans out,” said owner Micheal Lepsch.

Lepsch says he’s already had several groups cancel gatherings.

“They’ve been like, ‘Well, we’re not coming if you’re requiring masks’,” he said.

Other customers, he says, have told him the opposite, that they plan to visit now because of the city’s mask order.

“I’m hoping more people feel comfortable, and more people come in, because I want to see this place busy again,” he said.