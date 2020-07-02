NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old is recovering after someone shot him in the parking lot of the Royal Inn Suites on Marvin D. Love Freeway.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police said the boy walked up to a black Chevrolet pickup truck where he was then shot by unknown person inside. The truck then sped off.

The victim was taken to Children’s Medical Center by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

  1. BondJ says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:32 am

    You DO realize the video has nothing to do with the story by line, right?

