DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old is recovering after someone shot him in the parking lot of the Royal Inn Suites on Marvin D. Love Freeway.
The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Police said the boy walked up to a black Chevrolet pickup truck where he was then shot by unknown person inside. The truck then sped off.
The victim was taken to Children’s Medical Center by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
