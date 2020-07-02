(CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re flying out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for July 4 weekend, pack a mask. Starting today, face coverings are required.

Employees have been wearing masks for months, but this mandate now applies to everyone coming to the airport.

“So if you’re in the terminal, or if you’re in the parking areas, or you’re on an airport vehicle – you’re going to be required to wear a mask,” said Bill Begley with DFW Airport.

Most travelers seem prepared, especially since almost all airlines now require masks on the flight as well.

“I was actually going to wear some gloves today, but I couldn’t find any,” said Job Mascorro, who took his mom to the airport. “The safer the better. You can never be too safe.”

The airport’s new policy comes after both Dallas and Tarrant Counties put orders in place requiring masks in public places and inside businesses. Similar mandates have taken effect in McKinney, Denton, Red Oak and Burleson.

The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s nothing more effective than a person who realizes what they can do to help ensure their well-being and by doing that, they’re also ensuring the well-being of everyone around the,” said Begley.

The mask requirement will be in effect at DFW Airport until Tarrant County rescinds its order at the least, but it may go beyond that.

In addition to enhanced cleanings, Begley says it’s just one more way for people to feel safe and secure at the airport.