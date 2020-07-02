Comments
FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Emmely Ramos Tovar.
She was reported missing on July 1 after leaving her home in the 2700 block of Cooks Creek Place.
Tovar was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt under a white shirt, blue jean shorts and sandals. She is described as having long black hair down to her waist.
Police said Tovar suffers from a mental health issue and may be disoriented and in danger.
She is listed as a Missing Person and a CLEAR Alert was activated. Anyone with information regarding Emmely’s whereabouts is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department at (469) 853-9038 or via email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.