GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine is going bigger.

Amid cancelled July 4th celebrations, and doused fireworks displays, a team of eight labored along the shore of Lake Grapevine Thursday, halfway through the set up for what the display team said now may end up being the largest holiday show in North Texas.

“They really pulled out all the stops for this show,” said David Rauff with Pyrotecnico.

His team was setting up more large-caliber eight-inch shells for the show “than have ever been shot, at least by our company in the area.”

While other shows cancelled over crowd concerns, and the spread of Covid-19, organizers in Grapevine said their 38th annual show was never really in jeopardy.

Instead, they adjusted for the audience needing to be more distanced, by sending fireworks a farther distance into the air. In the case of the eight-inch shells, that means 800 feet high, and exploding 500 feet across.

About 80-percent of the show is expected to happen more than 400-feet above the ground, making it visible from points well away from the firing locations on the lake’s eastern end.

The Grapevine Convention and Visitor’s Bureau went so far as to worth with the city geographic information system team to determine elevations for maximum viewing.

The CVB was posting pictures on its website of the views from different parts of the lake, and viewing areas that are miles away, including the new parking garage on the south end of the city’s downtown.

“I think they’re doing a great job,” Rauff said. “They’re going to let people gather at their own comfort level.”

He was grateful for the opportunity to still produce the show. Rauff estimated Pyrotecnico was doing 60% less business this year due to cancellations.

The additional cancellation of sports seasons and music performances had also led to furloughs and skeleton crews at times for the few events that remain.

“This is the one time all year we get a chance to do this,” he said.

The 22-minute show is set to begin at 9:30 Saturday night.