FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley took to Twitter Thursday afternoon wishing everyone a happy July 4th weekend and reminding citizens to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“A week ago I issued an order requiring everyone wear a mask going into businesses,” Judge Whitley said in a video on Twitter while wearing a mask. “You know I really hope anytime you go out into the public that you will wear the mask.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the county has reported more than 600 new cases each day.

“It’s an inconvenience I understand, but one that hopefully will keep Tarrant County open,” Judge Whitley said about the mask reminder which he repeated multiple times in his approximately minute-long message.

“I think as a courtesy and being responsible and respectful of our our friends and family and those folks around us, it’s a small inconvenience and it’s certainly one we can accomplish by not having to close down businesses by doing that.”

4th of July message from Judge Glen Whitley Help keep Tarrant County open#tarrantcounty pic.twitter.com/UUDKgnaN6w — Tarrant County (@TarrantCountyTX) July 2, 2020

“Enjoy the 4th. Please wear the masks,” Judge Whitley concluded. “We want to keep Tarrant County open.”