AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th concert in Austin.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill — a business on Lake Travis that is categorized as a restaurant because at least 51% of its sales are food.

There are some 2,500 tickets on sale for the show. The total capacity at Emerald Point is said to range from 4,000 to 5,000. The venue claims the expansive size of their outdoor area meets social distancing guidelines.

Vanilla Ice — a Dallas native whose real name is Robert Van Winkle — has taken to social media promoting the concert. He recently posted a video on Instagram showing footage from a packed concert. The caption beneath read, “I can’t wait to get back to this. The Nineties were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.”

Last Friday Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order closed all bars due to a surge in state COVID-19 cases, but it only reduced restaurant capacity to 50%.

There were more than 8,000 new cases of the virus recorded in the state on Wednesday.

For now, the “Ice Ice Baby” singer is going forward with the The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party. Ticket prices range from $25 to $300, but all of the VIP tickets have reportedly sold out.