DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County continues to break daily records of COVID-19 cases in North Texas. On Saturday, it reported 1,103 new cases, along with two more deaths.

Saturday’s count brings the total number of cases in the county to 24,778, which is second in the state behind Harris County.

The total death count is now at 395 after two more were reported Saturday: a Balch Springs man in his 70s who died at a hospital and had underlying conditions and a Dallas woman in her 80s who died at her long-term care facility and did not have underlying conditions.

Health officials said half of the cases reported since June 1 have been patients between 18 to 39 years old and that there continues to be an increase in cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings,” including house parties, since June 1.

Officials also reported that of the nearly 3,000 cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds of them have been patients under 65 years old and that about half do not have underlying health conditions.

“Today we reached 1,100 new cases for the first time. It took us 92 days to reach 300 cases, 22 days to reach the next 400 more cases at 700 cases and 2 days to reach another 400 cases at 1,100,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “I appreciate the spirit of the people of North Texas, that they have moved from our understandable selfish desire to enjoy our 4th of July traditions to being sacrificial and keeping their celebrations to their household only.”

The state has recently taken steps in response to the surge. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide face mask requirement for counties with over 20 confirmed cases.