(CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Medical Association is giving residents a way of seeing how at risk they are of contracting COVID-19 while taking part in their favorite activities.
As the state continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the association posted on social media a visual representation of the current risks of certain activities during the pandemic.
The risk levels were broken up into low, moderate-low, moderate, moderate-high and high and were listed by a scale of one to 10.
Be informed. Know your risk. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/t6G71wAHU6
— Texas Medical Association (@texmed) July 3, 2020
Some of the high risk activities listed the association include working out at a gym, attending a large concert and going to a bar.
Low and moderate-low risk activities include playing tennis, grocery shopping and eating in the outdoor area of a restaurant.
The state has recently taken steps in response to the surge. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide face mask requirement for counties with over 20 confirmed cases.
Last week, the governor ordered bars to close for the second time during the pandemic and restaurants to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.