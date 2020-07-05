RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in an alley in Richardson Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the 800 block of South Sherman Street after receiving a report of a person lying on the ground in the alley.
The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Samuel Salazar of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police released surveillance images of a vehicle with occupants who are considered persons of interest.
Homicide Investigation – July 3, 2020 – 800blk S. Sherman St. pic.twitter.com/ljQbzvnrGp
— Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) July 5, 2020
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.744.4800.