NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, Homicide, Murder, Richardson, Samuel Salazar, Shooting, South Sherman Street

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in an alley in Richardson Friday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of South Sherman Street after receiving a report of a person lying on the ground in the alley.

The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Samuel Salazar of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police released surveillance images of a vehicle with occupants who are considered persons of interest.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.744.4800.

Comments

Leave a Reply