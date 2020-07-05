IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving officer was injured Sunday afternoon after he was pinned between two vehicles while confronting a suspect at a Home Depot, police said.
Police said they responded to the store on West Irving Boulevard at around 1:10 p.m. after a caller reported that he had found his stolen vehicle.
According to police, an officer saw the suspect walk up to the vehicle and tried to arrest him, but a struggle ensued.
Police said the suspect was able to get into the vehicle and drove into the officer, causing him to be “wedged between two vehicles.”
The officer then fired his weapon but did not hit the suspect, police said. According to police, the suspect stopped resisting and was soon taken into custody.
The officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the officer is currently at home recovering and is expected to make a fully recovery.
The suspect’s current condition was not released, but police said he faces charges that include aggravated assault on a public servant.