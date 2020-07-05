NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, fire, fourth of july, july 4th, Malfunction, plano, Plano Fireworks

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano’s Fourth of July fireworks show was cut short on Saturday after a malfunction caused two separate grass fires.

Plano Fire-Rescue said it responded to the fires near Spring Creek Parkway and Jupiter Road that were believed to be related to the city’s fireworks show.

Crews worked through the evening to contain one of the fires at Lavon Farms. At around 11 p.m., officials said this fire was “100% contained.”

Officials said the other fire was in the Oak Point Nature Preserve, but it was extinguished about 30 minutes after it was reported.

Video from the incident shows fireworks going off near ground level and sparking fires on nearby grassy areas.

The exact cause of the malfunction has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply