FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – FC Dallas will not compete in the MLS Tournament scheduled to start this week in Orlando.
A source confirmed the news to CBS 11 Monday afternoon.
FC Dallas has had 10 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19 since the team arrived in Orlando last week.
Nine of the members that tested positive are players.
FC Dallas was scheduled to start the tournament on Thursday with a game against Vancouver.
“As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time,” said FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez. “While we’re disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority.”
FC Dallas said in a news release it will cooperate with MLS and local health officials, both in Florida and Texas, on a plan that can safely bring the team back to Frisco in a way that minimizes risk of exposure to all parties involved and ensures their safety.
“We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level.”