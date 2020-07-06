Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen Saturday evening.
Miranda Hubanks is 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has long, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Fairmount Ave., Fort Worth at 6 p.m. on July 4th.
Miranda was last seen wearing a red bandana in her hair, a gray or light blue button down shirt with pink and blue fish print, black shorts, and dark gray Converse low top canvas shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at 817.392.4222.