TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has reported more than 14,000 positive novel coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and has seen a total of 236 deaths.
New daily numbers will be released Monday as the county adds a temporary testing location.
Maude Logan Elementary School, in the Fort Worth Independent School District, will be the host site for the new COVID-19 testing spot. Testing will be available Monday through Wednesday of this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Logan Elementary is located at 2300 Dillard Stand. Tests at the location will be administered in the stand alone gym.
The goal for the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Fort Worth is to make testing more accessible to the surrounding community.
Over the last several weeks Tarrant County has seen a spike in coronavirus cases — reporting record high numbers. Tarrant County Pubic Health reported 585 new cases on July 5.
Testing at the new Logan Elementary location is free to the public and appointments aren’t required. Test results will be communicated by phone — either call or text — so those tested must have access to a telephone.
Where required, appointments can be made through the Tarrant County Health screening portal — but a recent spike in demand has few, if any, time slots available.