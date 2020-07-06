NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead talked with CBS 11 Sports in this week’s edition of Living Room Sports.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrated his 30th birthday on July 2.
It doesn’t seem that long ago that Burkhead was at Plano Senior High School, shining in the Friday night lights.
Burkhead went on to play at Nebraska, where he met a young cancer patient named Jack Hoffman. That meeting inspired Burkhead to create the Team Jack Foundation to help fight pediatric brain cancer.
Burkhead is hosting a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Team Jack Foundation starting on July 11. Details on how you can participate can be found here.
Burkhead talked with Bill Jones about the fundraiser, his future and the “new look” Patriots with Cam Newton at quarterback to replace Tom Brady.