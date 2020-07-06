Heat Advisory In DFW, But No Triple Digit Temps YetWe are expecting less humidity on Friday and this Fourth of July holiday weekend, so thing get a little better.

North Texas Heat Index Tops 105 Degrees, MedStar Activates Extreme Weather ResponseMedStar has implemented its extreme weather response as North Texas enters its hottest week of the year, with heat indexes at or above 105 degrees.

Fourth Of July Weather May Dampen Holiday Plans In TexasFourth of July may look a little different this year thanks to pandemic-related restrictions and the weather could dampen plans as well.