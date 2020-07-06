RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Richardson are looking for the person/persons who opened fire on a vehicle while traveling along North Central Expressway in the early morning hours of July 6.
According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. A passenger in a Jeep Wrangler called 911 to report that she and her boyfriend, who was driving, had been shot as they traveled southbound in the 2700 block of the highway, near Lemmon Avenue.
Members of the Richardson Fire Department were the first on the scene. The male driver, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital and immediately underwent emergency surgery. His current condition isn’t known.
The female passenger was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.
Police say they have no suspect description information. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspects to call Richardson police at 972-744-4800.