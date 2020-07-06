ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have confirmed to CBS 11 Sports that right fielder Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to President and General Manager Jon Daniels, Gallo is asymptotic, and “feels great”.
Gallo first tested positive on June 27. A follow up test on June 30 returned a negative result, so a third test was administered on July 2.
The result of the third test was received on Sunday and was positive, confirming that Gallo has the novel coronavirus.
The Rangers are optimistic, that if Gallo remains symptom free, he will be ready for the season.
“I feel like he should be pretty much good to go once he is cleared,” Daniels said after revealing the star slugger’s positive test result in a Zoom call with the media.
Gallo, who is now self-isolating at home, hadn’t yet reported to Globe Life Field in Arlington for Rangers Summer Camp.
Major League Baseball protocols state that a player must receive two consecutive negative test results in a 24 hour period before being allowed to participate in team activities.