HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to a Whataburger restaurant.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley, host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I’m just so angry right now.”

Smiley said that his daughter, Aaryn, was “going to be fine.” He said he was headed to Texas to be with her.

Houston police have confirmed an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle late night but have not released her name.

Police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

“My daughter’s in surgery. I can’t even get to her, Smiley said Monday. “So if I feel the way I feel, just imagine someone who’s got to go to the cemetery, imagine how they feel. I’m grateful, I’m more than grateful that my daughter’s alive.”

Police said the suspect shot the three men stopped at a red light after an argument and that the woman injured wasn’t involved in the altercation and was in another car at the intersection that was hit by at least one stray bullet.

The suspect fled the scene and police say they have not identified the shooter and have made no arrests.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)