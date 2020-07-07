DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Both Governor Greg Abbott and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins say their beliefs on how to slow the spread of Covid-19 are based on what doctors are telling them.

Both agree slowing the spread of the virus will boost the economy, but how to achieve that is a different story.

Judge Jenkins said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe Governor Abbott’s order nearly two weeks ago to shut down bars and reduce in-dining capacity at restaurants to 50% will slow the spread of Covid-19 enough. “We’re asking the Governor on behalf of the doctors, to follow the science.”

On Sunday, the Judge sent a letter to the Governor Sunday asking him to close more businesses, including bowling alleys, amusement parks, sporting arenas, weddings or other large events, inside restaurant dining, gyms, day camps and daycare for non-essential workers.

Jenkins said, “When we’re dining in restaurants, we obviously don’t have our masks on all the time and therefore whatever is coming out of us is going into someone else who doesn’t have their mask on. So that’s real opportunity for spread similar to the way bars were an opportunity.”

During an interview Monday with Beaumont TV station KFDM, the Governor was having none of it.

“All of these local officials who are asking to shut Texas back down, they absolutely refused to enforce the current executive orders that are already in place. What they need to show is action not absenteeism. They need to show up, enforce the laws that is, before they are given any further authority. ”

The Judge said the county and cities are doing a good job on compliance. “Locally, our citizens are doing a great job of wearing their masks and businesses have really stepped up.”

Aside from Dallas County, Tarrant County has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

But Judge Glen Whitley said Tuesday that he’s not asking the Governor to shut down more businesses or to grant him the authority to do it.

“If I had it, I wouldn’t use it.”

Jenkins said he is not asking for a complete shutdown but a targeted one.

Governor Abbott said, “If you look at the county judges or mayors who are asking for more authority to take action or to shut things down completely, back into lockdown mode, that would really force Texans into poverty.”