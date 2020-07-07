FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant Area Food Bank is getting ready for another emergency food distribution on Wednesday, July 8 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
They will be assisted by Texas Air National Guard troops in the drive-thru distribution.
Last time they held an emergency distribution in late June, the Tarrant Area Food Bank gave out about 2,500 food boxes to needy families.
This time it will be up to 4,000 boxes.
The reality of just how great the need is in North Texas brought Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Janet Butner to tears.
“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “It’s very alarming and for us we are anticipating the need for 18 to 24 months.”
The amount of food being sourced to give away to hungry families in unprecedented she said.
“We’ve never had a volume this high. We’re almost double the volume of distribution we did pre-Covid,” she said.