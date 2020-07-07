DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four years ago five police officers were killed in an ambush during the end of a Black Lives Matter rally though downtown Dallas. Outside Dallas police headquarters today, people stopped by the fallen officers memorial to pay their respects.
“I’m just reflecting back on four years ago, how heart-wrenching that evening was,” retired DPD Sgt. Mike Gurley said. ”The average person, they were devastated by this, but as an officer, it’s probably the greatest impact of my 37 year career.”
Gurley knew the victims and had trained Michael Smith to work bike patrol during his time at North Central.
“He was quiet as can be, a real unassuming guy,” he said. “He’s just good all around. All those guys are good all around guys, just doing their job, protecting a protest of all things,” Gurley said as he shook his head.
“I’ll miss having lunch with the guys, hanging out with them and seeing them,” officer Ruben Lozano said.
He stopped by the memorial today and dropped off flowers.
“Krol, Ahrens and Zamarippa were part of the Foxtrot unit and I was in that unit. There were nine of us… and it just so happened that I was off that day,” he said. “I knew my guys were going to be out there, but I didn’t think it would turn the way it did. Their legacy is going to live on through the people they touched.”
From the blue ribbons around trees outside DPD headquarters to the flowers and cards at the memorial, those closest to the five fallen officers said it’s evident that they were well loved.
“I feel them with me when I think about them all the time,” Lozano said. “They’re with us in these trying times as law enforcement officers and they keep fighting because you know love conquers all.”