NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, ground spraying, mosquito pool, mosquito trap, mosquitoes, plano, Spraying, West Nile Virus, WNV

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A test conducted of a pool of mosquitoes in a trap in Plano has come back positive for the West Nile virus.

The city will spray a targeted location in and around the area of the traps.

Weather permitting, Plano Environmental Quality Division crews will spray, Tuesday, July 7 beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The targeted spray area is bordered by the following streets:

North – Janwood Drive

South – West Plano Parkway/ Bramante Drive

East – Alma Drive

West – Westwood Drive

Map of spray area (credit: City of Plano)

Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying.

The city encourages citizens to follow common prevention practices: DRAIN standing water in and around your home and neighborhood. DRESS appropriately before going outdoors. DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply