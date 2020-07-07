PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A test conducted of a pool of mosquitoes in a trap in Plano has come back positive for the West Nile virus.
The city will spray a targeted location in and around the area of the traps.
Weather permitting, Plano Environmental Quality Division crews will spray, Tuesday, July 7 beginning at 9:00 p.m.
The targeted spray area is bordered by the following streets:
North – Janwood Drive
South – West Plano Parkway/ Bramante Drive
East – Alma Drive
West – Westwood Drive
Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying.
The city encourages citizens to follow common prevention practices: DRAIN standing water in and around your home and neighborhood. DRESS appropriately before going outdoors. DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.