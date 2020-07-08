TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announced that the ‘More Than Pink Walk’ will be held virtually this year.

The walk — originally planned for October 3 at Clear Fork — will now take place on the same day using social media and digital technology.

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer or currently in treatment for this disease,” said Komen Greater Fort Worth Executive Director Tracey Boyes.

Boyes says the walk serves two important purposes – one as an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and two as a way to provide those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

“The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in person due to their health or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope,” said 2020 Walk Chair Jennifer Wersal.

Registration, which includes a t-shirt, is at a discounted rate of $25.