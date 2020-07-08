NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Arrow, brindle, dallas police, DFW News, injured dog, pit bull

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down whomever seriously injured a brindle pit bull-type dog.

Police said someone found the dog on Monday, July 6 around 8:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Harding Street.

The dog was found with severe, life threatening injuries caused by an “arrow-type object.”

Injured dog (Dallas PD)

Police did not say how the dog is doing now.

The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that saw who injured the dog to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.

Comments

Leave a Reply