DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down whomever seriously injured a brindle pit bull-type dog.
Police said someone found the dog on Monday, July 6 around 8:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Harding Street.
The dog was found with severe, life threatening injuries caused by an “arrow-type object.”
Police did not say how the dog is doing now.
The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that saw who injured the dog to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.