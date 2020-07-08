IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another major North Texas event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Texas Automobile Dealers announced Wednesday the 2020 Fort Worth Auto Show set for November 6-8 will not happen.
The plan is to bring back the event in November of 2021.
“Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 continues to be our highest priority,” said Jim Hardick, Chairman of the North Texas Automobile Dealers. “After extensive communication with our many partners, including manufacturers, national touring partners, state and local officials, as well as experts within the medical field, we feel that cancelling the Fort Worth Auto Show is the correct course of action.”
Brent Franks, President of the North Texas Automobile Dealers, said that although the Auto Show will not take place in 2020, consumers can still get an up-close and personal experience with the automotive manufacturer’s newest models by visiting a local dealership.
“During this difficult time, our NTXAD members have taken the steps necessary to meet or exceed CDC Guidelines at their new vehicle dealerships. This allows Texans to shop, compare and drive their next car, truck or SUV in a safe environment,” Franks said.