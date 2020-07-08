Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot outside an Arlington shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. in 4600 block of S. Cooper St. outside the Ross Dress For Less store.
Officers found a man and women had been shot.
Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital. They’re both expected to survive.
Witnesses told officers they saw the victims having an argument with a man on a motorcycle before they were shot.
Officers were quickly able to locate and detain a suspect, who was still in the parking lot at the time.
He’s being held in custody on an outstanding warrant. Additional charges are pending.
Investigators believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.