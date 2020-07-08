NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the largest teachers union in North Texas says the state’s framework for reopening schools doesn’t do enough to protect students and staff.

The Texas Education Agency released its much anticipated guidelines Tuesday afternoon.

This fall, all families will be able to choose whether to send their student back to class or continue with remote learning. On campuses, students, teachers and staff will be screened, and masks will be required.

Personal protective equipment will be provided to schools as well.

Even with those measures, teachers say it’s going to be nearly impossible to social distance in the classroom, on school buses, and in the cafeteria.

“Every teacher I know wants to be back in school with their kids, but not at the cost and safety of students and teachers lives,” said Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, which represents more than 26,000 public school employees in 43 school districts.

Poole doesn’t believe it’s safe to go back to school next month.

“Best case scenario right now is for the governor to delay the start of in-person school later than August, so we have a better understanding and schools have a better opportunity to plan and keep students and staff safe,” he said.

Under the state guidelines, districts will have the option of phasing in a return to on-campus instruction, which means some schools could delay the start of the school year by up to three weeks.

The UEA is urging teachers and parents to contact the governor to share their concerns about starting in-person school in August.