DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 29,160.

The county also confirmed 16 more deaths, bringing the total to 426.

Among the latest victims, a Grand Prairie woman in her 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, but did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Also a Grand Prairie man in his 40s who been critically ill in an area hospital did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

This is the sixth straight day Dallas County has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

“This is an extremely critical time in our battle against COVID-19. We expect to see more cases in the coming days and how high this surge goes is dependent on each of us doing our part,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

He urged residents to the advice of both the medical experts who are tasked with treating COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and the public health authorities in the counties most affected by the COVID-19 surge.

“For individuals, whether leaders at home or leaders in the workplace. it means following the best advice: always wearing a mask when outside the home and around other people,” he said.

Dallas County said it continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County with 771 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, July 7.

Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County increased by almost 200 to 786 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, July 7, which represents almost 35 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The other new deaths reported include:

– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in area hospital ED. and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.