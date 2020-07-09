ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Anthonee Jones, 23, of Arlington in connection to Wednesday’s shooting of two people outside an Arlington shopping center.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. in 4600 block of S. Cooper St. outside the Ross Dress For Less store.
Both victims survived.
Witnesses told officers they saw the man and woman having an argument with Jones on a motorcycle before they were shot.
Officers were quickly able to locate and detain Jones, who was still in the parking lot at the time.
Investigators said Jones knew the victims.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jones also had some outstanding warrants for traffic and drug-related offenses.
He’s currently in the Arlington City jail.
Another fine upstanding Obama voter!