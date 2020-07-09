Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An officer with the Dallas Police Department was injured overnight after flipping a squad car.
According to officials, it was around 11:15 p.m. when the officer was traveling south on Polk Street, heading to assist police at a scene. The officer, whose name has not been released, was riding with lights and sirens on when control of the cruiser was lost near Camp Wisdom Road.
The squad car left the road, went through a a fence, and landed upside down in a parking lot.
The entire roof of the cruiser was crushed in the rollover and officer suffered a gash to the head, but the injury is not life threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.