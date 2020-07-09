RENO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County Sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times and a Reno Police officer was shot in the arm Thursday night when they responded to a disturbance call.

This happened in a rural area near Miller Road and Cardinal Road north of Azle and near Eagle Mountain Lake.

Reno Police Chief Tony G. Simmons told CBS 11 in an email late Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of Harris in Reno at 6:12 p.m.

The caller said her son had a gun and was threatening to kill people.

Reno officers responded along with two Springtown officers and a Parker County Deputy Sheriff’s Deputy who all were met with gunfire.

One Reno officer was struck in the arm. Another bullet struck a second officer’s taser holster which prevented the round from striking the officer himself.

A Parker County Deputy Sheriff’s deputy was shot and was rushed via CareFlite to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

The deputy’s condition is not known.

The Reno Officer was transported to the Azle Hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were non-life threatening.

As of 11:00 p.m. there was still an active scene in Reno as there was no word on a suspect in custody.