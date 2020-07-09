Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Angelo Walker in connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old Merci ‘Mack’ Richey.
Dallas police said her family told them she was known as Merci Richey, but to her community, she was known as Merci Mack.
Merci Mack was a Black, transgender woman found shot to death in the parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive on Tuesday, June 30 around 6:15 a.m.
Residents at the location reported to police that they heard gunfire around 5:00 a.m., but there are no records of 911 calls at that time.